Karachi - To commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hassan al-Askari (RA) on 8th Rabiul Awwal, the processions of Chup Tazia culminated peacefully on Wednesday under strict security measures.

The central procession started at Nishtar Park after Fajr prayers and ended at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah with Zohrain prayers. It passed through its traditional route, which covers Shahnawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, MA Jinnah Road, Preedy Street, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Market Road, Muhabbat Khanji Road and Atma Ram Pritam Das Road.

Another procession that left from Rizvia concluded at the Shah Najaf Imambargah in Martin Quarters.

The procession is usually regarded as a mark to end the mourning period that begins with the Islamic month of Muharram.

Hundreds of mourners from various walks of life, holding Alams and Tazias, participated in the second procession.

Strict security measures were taken on the route of both the processions with deployment of around 8314 security personnel including Rangers and policemen.

The traffic police also made special arrangements for traffic diversion on the processions route and traffic remained suspended along the procession route and people were advised to take alternative routes.

For the security of the central procession, which emerged from Nishtar Park, all vehicular traffic coming from the city side was diverted to Soldier Bazaar from the junction of MA Jinnah Road.