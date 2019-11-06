Share:

Rawalpindi-Deputy Commissioner Saifullah Dogar has said that with concrete steps and surveillance, the district administration successfully lowered the daily count of dengue patients. As weather is becoming cold, it was expected that it will further lower the volume of cases in Rawalpindi. The fogging and spray will be continued even in December and January as the mosquito might have developed strong immunity through hibernation.

The district administration has hired around 450 staffers for anti-dengue surveillance and data collection and their dedication helped us to lower the volume of cases and bringing awareness among the masses. He made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by president Saboor Malik. He appreciated chamber’s role in running awareness drive on dengue and polio and expressed hope that this cooperation will be continued in future.

The deputy commissioner also appreciated Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry suggestion for providing NOC under one window facility for property sale/purchase/rent/change of ownership and updated that the district government is working on computerisation of all data and soon the customers through online portal, will be able to process their requests in one go.

The up gradation of building bylaws (high rise buildings) and issuance of NOC also came under discussion where Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president and group leader urged to expedite the process as government was soon announcing a package for construction industry.

President Saboor Malik said that we do appreciate district administration role and efforts in eradicating dengue epidemic, however, a long-term strategy must be evolved to control the epidemic of dengue on both sides, prevention and clinical.