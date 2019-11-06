Share:

In a breakthrough, Yemen’s government recognised by the United Nations (UN) and the southern separatists have signed a Saudi Arabian-brokered deal on power-sharing. However, the deal between the government and the separatists does not end Yemen’s woes. The pact will bring an end to the infighting; it will help to create a new government with the representation of the southern separatists. The objective of the deal is clear: forming a government that can challenge the Iranian backed Houthi forces. The said deal may not be a perfect one. Still, it is welcome, as it will provide some semblance of unity among some factions of the society a country that has been torn apart by civil war since 2015.

While considering the recent development, a ray of hope of emerges from the ruins of Yemen. If the government can agree on a power-sharing formula with the southern separatists, then it should not have any problem signing an agreement of such nature with the Houthi rebels. While suggesting so is easy, the external players involved may not agree to find such a solution for Yemen because of the sectarian war they are fighting on the soil of many a country.

It is about time for the foreign powers to stop fighting the proxy war on Yemen’s soil. The proxy war that pushed the country to a civil war has already created the worst humanitarian crisis after the Second World War, as the UN suggests. And the civil war has killed more than a hundred thousand people since its start, as the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) says in its recent report. The world has no option but to respond to the Yemen crisis by exerting pressure on the actors involved in the conflict to give peace a chance. Global silence or failure to force the actors to end their proxy wars will be another stigma on the world’s consciousness.