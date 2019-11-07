Share:

KARACHI - Depression is a very common and serious illness, which affects about six to seven percent of the adults. Some important symptoms of depression include feeling sad, loss of interest, increased fatigue, slowed movement and speech and feeling worthless.

Worldwide, more than 2.3 million people own multiple sclerosis, a chronic, unpredictable disease of the central nervous system.

Candida parapsilosis is yeast that belongs to the family of Candida. Candida is the most common cause of fungal infections in humans, which causes oral, nail and skin candidiasis or infection. A healthy immune system can prevent Candida parapsilosis.”

Pakistani and foreign scientists expressed these views on Wednesday while delivering their lectures in the 7th International Symposium-Cum-Training Course on Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (November 04 to 07, 2019) being held at the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi (UoK).

Over 700 scientists, including 100 scientists from 35 countries, including Turkey, Iran, Iraq, China, Egypt, Syria, Italy, Nigeria, Greece, USA, UK, Germany, France, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Sweden, New Zealand, Hungry, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Ethiopia, Sudan, Thailand, Oman, Cameron, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, etc are attending this event.

On the third day of the symposium, Hungarian scientist Prof Dr Hedvig Bolcskei, Swedish Prof Dr Ute Romling, Canadian scholars Prof Dr Lakshmi P Kotra and Prof Dr Juan Ausio, Greek professor Dr Ioannis P. Gerothanassis, and many Pakistani scholars also spoke. Prof Dr Hedvig Bolcskei said that depression was the major depressive disorder, as millions suffer from depression. The major depressive disorder is normally treated by antidepressants, she said, and pointed out that there was an unmet medical need for more efficient drugs with faster onset of action with improved side effect profile.

There are two types of therapies, psychiatric therapy for mild depression and other is medication through drugs, she said.

Prof Kotra said that multiple sclerosis or MS was a long-lasting disease affecting one’s brain, spinal cord, and the optic nerves in the eyes. He said that the disease could cause problems with vision, balance, muscle control, and other basic body functions. Talking about the prevalence of the disease in Canada, He said that 100,000 people were affected in Canada, while 700,000 people were in Europe.

Talking about the infection, Prof Ute Romling said that Candida parapsilosis was one type of Candida yeast that can cause infections in people. She said that Candida was the most common cause of fungal infections in humans.

Candida parapsilosis is one kind of Candida yeast that can cause infections in people, she said, and maintained that Candida albicans was of Candida types, which was the most common pathogen. Candida parapsilosis can be a part of fungal infection involving skin, mouth, genitals and invasive infections, she adds.