LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Colonies Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Wednesday inaugurated a five-day electronic media training workshop at a hotel here. The topic of the workshop is “Local Bodies Elections — Transparency and Accountability in Local Bodies Institutions” and it has been arranged by the Women Media Centre, Pakistan in collaboration with the National Endowment for Democracy. Chohan said that environment for women in journalism is much better now and women are working shoulder to shoulder with men. He said the local bodies system makes foundation of a democratic system and the PTI is working differently from previous governments and people will see the change soon. Fauzia Shaheen, executive director at the Women Media Centre, talked about the idea of training for women journalists and media students. “The Women Media Centre has trained over 3,000 women journalists and media students across Pakistan who are now working in reputable institutions on challenging posts,” said Eraj Atiq, senior program assistant at the Women Media Centre. She said it is an honour for the Women Media Centre to have such a diverse range of trainees from renowned universities of Lahore and a few from Faisalabad as well.