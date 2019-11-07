Share:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call Wednesday, reaffirming their meeting in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 13.

The two leaders also discussed regional developments as well as bilateral issues, according to the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate.

"Just had a very good call with President Erdogan of Turkey. He informed me that they have captured numerous ISIS fighters that were reported to have escaped during the conflict -- including a wife and sister of terrorist killer al- Baghdadi," Trump said in a tweet, referring to the slain Daesh/ISIS leader.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up during an Oct. 26 raid by U.S. forces in Syria’s Idlib province.

Turkey confirmed earlier Wednesday they had captured a wife and sister of the Daesh leader

"Look forward to seeing President Erdogan next Wednesday, November 13th at the White House," Trump added.

Erdogan said on Twitter that they had an “efficient” telephone conversation and discussed bilateral relations and issues in the region.

"During the meeting, we discussed the steps we will take in many areas, especially the fight against terrorism and trade targets between our countries," he said.

"I believe that the phone call we made today will have beneficial consequences for our bilateral relations and regional issues during our visit to the U.S. on Nov. 13," Erdogan added.

The scheduled meeting comes in the aftermath of a deal reached between Ankara and Washington on Oct. 17 to pause Turkey's military operation in northern Syria in order to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from a planned safe zone.

Turkey launched the Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot which the U.S. uses as its ally in Syria, a move Turkey protests strongly.