ISLAMABAD - Chairman European Union Military Committee General Claudio Graziano called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, at the Naval Headquarters here on Wednesday. Chief of Defence Staff Sri Lanka Armed Forces, Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne also called on the Naval Chief. According to a press release, upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, both the visiting dignitaries were separately received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour. Thereafter, the dignitaries laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument and were introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters. During the meeting with General Claudio Graziano, matters of mutual interest and defence collaboration came under discussion.

The Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in the fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through participation in multinational Combined Maritime Force (CMF) and Pakistan Navy’s independent initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP). General Claudio Graziano appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitment in support of collaborative maritime security & stability in the region. Later, Chief of Defence Staff Sri Lanka Armed Forces called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office. During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest including regional maritime security & stability, bilateral naval collaboration and different avenues to enhance interoperability between Pakistan Navy and Sri Lanka Navy were discussed. Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan’s performance in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability.