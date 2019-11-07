Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Thursday offered to help India in controlling air pollution by scientific solution.

The federal minister took to Twitter and stated that crop burning in Jalandhar is playing havoc with environment on both sides of Punjab border.

Fawad Chaudhry added that Pakistan can help Indian Punjab government to use a machine solution to turn crop waste into a burning billet that can be used as fuel when needed.

Crop burning in Jallender is playing havoc with environment on both sides of Punjab border, We can help Indian Punjb Govt to use a machine solution to turn crop waste into a burning billet, that can be used as fuel when needed #Sciencehelps — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 7, 2019

On the other hand, the threat of toxic smog has receded temporarily in Lahore due to overnight rain in certain regions, According to Met department sources, the current spell of rain is expected to continue till Friday with wind direction to change within next 24 hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, the smog had severely hit the provincial capital, Lahore, with Air Quality Index reaching 455, while threshold for hazardous level of air quality was 300.

Lahore had recorded an Air Quality Index of 455. The AQI had reached 731 at Punjab Assembly, 647 on Upper Mall, 401 in Defence (DHA) and 457 in Garhi Shahu.