LAHORE - Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) collaborated with District Disaster Management Authorities of Rahim Yar Khan under directions from National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to conduct a large-scale industrial mock drill on November 5, 2019. Over 1500 individuals participated in this exercise including local residents from nearby communities, workers from Fatima Fertilizer plant, situated in Mukhtar Garh within the Rahim Yar Khan district and representatives from 18 local district government departments.