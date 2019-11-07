Share:

BADIN - Experts urged the federal, provincial and district governments to ensure fully and active participation of common people and citizens in the preparation of budget at district and provincial level.

Addressing a seminar titled “Consultation over preparation of district Budget” organised by Indus Development Society (IDS) in collaboration with Center for Peace and Development Initiative (CPDI) at Thalassemia Center Hall Badin on Wednesday which was participated by large number of representatives of CSOs and speakers including Tufiq Ahmed Wasan, Dr Sahib Khan Khoso, Razia Ujjan, Fida Soomro, Khadim Talpur, Noor Jahan Chandio, Hyder Panhwar and others said that common people were being ignored at each level of budget preparation that indicated the inappropriate steps of budget preparation. Speakers indicted that corruption was being committed in all departments and no transparency was ensured adding that institutions had been destructed rather than development. “Govt should device the plan to get know the priorities areas of common people of district as real budget to be suggested by the lawmakers in their respective forums,” they added.

Finally the moot urged the govt departments and district administration to ensure the participation of common people specially women in preparation of the budget. Earlier, Tufiq Ahmed Wasan, Provincial Coordinator, CPDI discussed detailed of budgetary components of different district budget and participants raised their queries amid to make clarity.