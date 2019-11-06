Share:

Rawalpindi-Tens of hundreds of people were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic jam on GT Road after the city received heavy rain on Wednesday.

The rain also brought mercury down forcing people of twin cities to wear warm clothes to keep them warm in chilly weather. Rain also paralysed normal life as WAPDA and SNGPL suspended the supply of electricity and gas doubling the miseries of citizens.

Transport remained off the road and passengers faced hardships in reaching their destinations.

According to details, torrential rain hit the city bringing mercury down and causing gigantic traffic grid lock on GT Road and several other roads.

Among the worst affected were people going to their workplaces, schools, colleges, courts, offices and houses.

There was heavy traffic jam on GT Road from Morgah Morr to T Chowk Rawat. Huge rain water gushed out on GT Road near Toyota Company Stop making the road a no go zone for commuters. Also, rain water inundated at Pirwadhai and Committee Chowk underpasses, Saddar, Shakrial, Kuri Road and other low-lying areas including Pirwadhai, Badar Colony, Nadim Colony, Raja Bazaar, Mohanpura, Kartar Pura, Afshan Colony and many other areas. Furthermore, the irresponsible parking outside the private schools near Sihala Morr also caused a traffic jam.

Similarly, traffic jam could be experienced on Murree Road, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Adiala Road and Commercial Market. However, the traffic wardens following instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf put all out efforts to ease traffic flow to facilitate the citizens during heavy rain.

“It took about 6 hours to reach Police Station Morgah from Gujar Khan due to heavy traffic jam,” said SHO Raja Aizaz while talking to The Nation. He said rain water inundated at Soan due to which traffic jam occurred.

“I was going to Katcheri from Bahria when got stuck in traffic jam,” said Navid Nafees, a car owner. He added it was difficult for him to move even for an inch in one hour due to bumper to bumper traffic jam on GT Road.

“I have never seen such a massive jam on the bridge before. Despite the municipal corporation extending the bridge, it was of no help to the commuters,” said Babar Hussain.

Chaudhry Faisal, another resident, said, “I was stuck in traffic jam for almost four hours at Fauji Foundation as water gushed out on Road.”

The entire road was chock-a-block with vehicles, he said.

On the other hand, CPO Faisal Rana has directed the subordinates to help out citizens stuck in traffic jam and in rain anywhere in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf was also patrolling on roads to monitor the performance of wardens who were busy in controlling traffic rush. Water and Sanitation Agency MD also put the staff on high alert to tackle any untoward incident. According to WASA spokesman Umar, sucking machines were moved to different places to clean rain water.

Many people going toward railway station and airport were caught in heavy traffic jam.

Meanwhile, the citizens expressed happiness over rain as it brought mercury down. “I am so happy because rain hit the city. Now dengue larva and mosquitoes will die in cold weather,” said Ghulam Murtaza, a resident of Sadiq Town.

With heavy rain in the city, businesses of soup, fry fish, coffee, tea, pakora and samosas boomed in the city. Similarly, huge rush could be witnessed in small and big shopping malls as people were busy in purchasing warm clothes, sweaters and jackets.

A doctor, working in BBH, said rain ended dryness and several diseases like cough, flu and fever.