Lahore - Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday maintained that Pakistan Army is an impartial institution and has nothing to do with politics as it is engaged in national security matters that do not allow it to become part of any political activity.

The DG ISPR remarked “The work that we are involved in does not allow us to become part of any political activity.” Asif Ghafoor maintained that sit-in or march is a political activity and the Armed Forces of Pakistan had no role in it.

In apparent reaction to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s remarks that the Army should have no role in the elections, the Army’s spokesman made it crystal clear that the military does not interfere in elections. “It only acts when it is called by the government.”

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a seasoned politician and his protest march is a political activity in which Army has no role. “We are busy in national security. The issues do not ‘permit’ us to respond to allegations,” he added.

The DG ISPR said if Maulana Fazl really loves his country then he must understand the damage the sit-in has caused at the international level.

Recalling the meeting of the parliamentary leaders, DG ISPR said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa suggested to evolve such a system, so that need of calling Army in the elections can be ended.

The DG ISPR said that even the Army Chief wished that the Armed Forces’ role in the elections should be minimum. “The Army Chief wished that an election process should be in place where the role of the Army is minimum,” he said.

Asif Ghafoor said the Army has no role in elections as it acts according to the constitution of Pakistan on the orders of the civilian government to control law and order situation during the elections. “It acted on the then government’s order against 2014 sit-in,” he added.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said that due to Maulana’s dharna Kashmir issue has been put aside since last few days. The DG ISPR said that the issue of occupied Kashmir between Pakistan and India had been going on since the past 70 years. “The Kartarpur Corridor has nothing to do with the Kashmir issue,” he said.

He said that the Armed Forces of the country were fighting for the case of Kashmir on the Line of Control (LoC) since the past 70 years. “The Pakistan Army nor any other institution can compromise on the issue of Kashmir,” he said.

He added that the government and its Armed Forces never compromised on Kashmir issue.

The military’s media wing spokesperson said that for the past few days media is focusing on the march and has ignored the Kashmir matter. However, Asif Ghafoor stated that the government and military are working on their own on the issue.

The DG ISPR said “I do not speak for myself during media interactions but I represent my institution.”

Regarding opening of Kartarpur corridor, he said the initiative is meant for Sikh community of India and it cannot be linked to the Kashmir as it is for Sikh community.

He said that those pilgrims who are visiting Kartarpur from India would not be allowed to leave the premises of the Gurdwara and their entry will be in accordance with the Pakistani law. “There would be no compromise on security,” the DG ISPR declared.