ASTORE - Intermittent snowfall coupled with downpour during the last 24 hours disconnected road links of several villages of Gilgit Baltistan from main cities.

According to reports, Gilgit administration has directed people in the valley to adopt precautionary measures as the Met Office has forecast widespread rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains till Friday. The snowfall has brought the mercury level to 2C in Astor and Skardu and 3 in Hunza.

Meanwhile, the scenic Galayat valleys received the first snowfall of winter season, turning weather cold and chilly. Snowfall was reported at Nathiagali, Ayubia and Thandiyani where more than four inches snow was recorded. The snowfall and heavy downpour continued from Tuesday night, resulting decrease in temperature in Hazara division especially in hilly areas.

Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has issued advisory for tourists and locals to avoid unnecessary travel as the road is slippery after continuous snowfall and rain and advised them to use iron chain during travel in Galyat during snowfall.

A large number of tourists reached Galyat to enjoy the snowfall.

Other hilly areas of Hazara including Kaghan, Naran, Babusar Top have also received snowfall since Tuesday night where more than six inches snow has been recorded.