Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday deferred hearing in a petition seeking disqualification of Member National Assembly (MNA) Noorul Hassan Tanveer belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for allegedly holding Iqama. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and adjourned the hearing till December 12 for further proceedings due to non-availability of the counsel of MNA Noorul Hassan.

Previously, the court had issued notices to Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Secretary National Assembly, Speaker National Assembly and MNA Noorul Hassan Tanveer in the petition.

The IHC bench issued the notices in the petition filed by former federal minister Ijazul Haq, son of former president Ziaul Haq, regarding disqualification of the PML-N lawmaker.

Ijaz’s counsel informed the court that validity of the work permit possessed by Tanveer was not expired at the time of filing nomination papers for 2018 general elections while details of his bank accounts in United Arab Emirates were also not enclosed. The petitioner requested the court to declare Tanveer as disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) over concealing his foreign assets. In his petition, Haq sought disqualification of his political opponent who won the NA-169 Bahawalnagar seat in the July 2018 elections after bagging 91,763 votes against 72,461 votes of Haq.