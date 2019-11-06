Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) will ensure provision of quality healthcare services through registration, inspections and licensing, statement said on Wednesday.

A meeting of the Board of Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority was held in the ministry. Chairman of the Board, Dr. Fazl-e-Hadi and other members held a meeting with Dr. Zafar Mirza Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health.

Dr. Mirza said on the occasion that the authority is mandated for provision of quality healthcare services, by implementing quality standards in the healthcare sector through a regulatory framework.

This will ensure provision of quality healthcare services through registration, inspections and licensing thus improving quality of services, promoting patient safety and developing mechanisms for banning quackery in all its forms and manifestations.

The Act also has provision to redress complaints/grievances.