ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday rejected the summary moved by Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to postpone or reschedule the National Assembly session scheduled to meet today. The ministry had moved the summary to Prime Minister Office to postpone or reschedule the session owing to the deadlock between government and opposition over the ongoing Azadi March. Sources said that the today’s NA session is much important for the PTI government as it has to get around dozens ordinances passed from the parliament. In twelve ordinances, the sources said, four ordinances’ time will expire in a couple of days. The government wants to give approval to all these ordinances as soon as possible in upcoming session of national assembly.

The promulgated ordinances are related to the judiciary and one specifically concerning about amending the NAB Ordinance, which could affect high-profile political prisoners in the country.The most important ordinance, which got the cabinet’s approval was the one seeking an amendment to the National Accountability Ordinance under which those facing charges of corruption worth Rs50 million or more would only be entitled to be kept in “C-Class” prisons.The upcoming session of the national assembly will continue for around ten days, wherein the government and opposition would mainly lock horns over ongoing Azadi March show.

The main opposition parties have submitted application to speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser requesting him to issue production orders of arrested MNAs except Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Currently, five senior MNAs including Asif Ali Zardari, Syed Khursheed Shah, PML-N lawmakers Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are under the custody of law enforcement agencies in different charges. A number of attempts were made to contact Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati on his cell phone but he did not respond.