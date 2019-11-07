Share:

In Islamabad on Thursday, an accountability court permitted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to auction off properties that belonged to the former finance minister, Ishaq Dar.

Rejecting a plea by Dar's wife, Tabassum Dar, NAB will now have the option of auctioning off Dar's property in Gulberg, which Tabassum Dar claimed as her own.

Ishaq Dar is categorized as a person who is absconding the law, and by residing in self-exile in the United Kingdom, Dar has avoided all court hearings pertaining to his assets beyond means case. Dar was one among many Pakistani politicians named in the Panama Papers.

Earlier this week, Interpol rejected a request from the Pakistan government to extradite Dar back to Pakistan, clearing him of the charges pressed by the Pakistani government. Although the Foreign Ministry has been trying to lead the UK into sending him back, the British government has maintained its position.

Dar has been declared a proclaimed offender by an accountability court, and the Federal Investigative Agency has issued "red warrants" against him.

After Judge Mohammad Bashir accepted NAB's request last year, NAB seized properties belonging to Ishaq Dar in both Islamabad and Lahore. The plea by Tabassum Dar was only concerning a particular property in Gulberg.