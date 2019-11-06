Share:

ISLAMABAD-Japan will provide financial assistance of $60,613 for a street pavement project in Union Council Beer, Haripur District.

The grant will be provided to Badban Enterprises Development Forum - a local non-government organisation in Haripur district, said a Japanese embassy statement.

Agreement for the project was signed on 6 November 2019 between the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda and head of the recipient organisation at the residence of the Ambassador of Japan in Islamabad. The grant of $60,613 to BEDF will be utilised for the pavement of streets, along with construction of drains, in six different villages of Beer Union Council. At present, due to broken or unpaved streets, mobility of local residents, particularly during rainy days, is extremely difficult. It is expected that the project will benefit 11,685 individuals of the six villages with better streets infrastructure.

While addressing the ceremony, the ambassador congratulated the recipient organisation for winning the Japanese grant for their development project.

He expressed his hope that the projects will help in ensuring easy mobility to local residents, especially women, children and elderly people of six villages.

The government of Japan will continue to support the people of Pakistan to improve their living standard and this project will contribute to strengthen decades long friendly relationship between the people of Japan and Pakistan, Matsuda said.