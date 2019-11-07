Share:

LONDON - Jemima Goldsmith—former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan—on Wednesday responded to the claims of Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayat that ‘Wiki of Wikileaks’ is a cousin of Jemima. During a debate on a private TV channel, when the anchor apprised Mufti Kifayat that as per cable leaks, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had met American official, Mufti Kifayat interrupted him only to state that ‘Wiki of Wikileaks’ is cousin of Jemima Goldsmith and that the leak [regarding Fazlur Rehman] was part of vested agenda. Hearing this, the anchor burst into laughter. Today, when a netizen tagged Jemima in the video, the former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan couldn’t resist responding. She tweeted, “For those who don’t speak Urdu - apparently I have a first cousin called “Wiki” - who set up Wikileaks- which is a Zionist tool, supporting Imran Khan’s Zionist agenda. This from a so called Islamic scholar/cleric.Wiki cousin hai Jemima ka.”