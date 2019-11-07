Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has held the rulers responsible for the prevailing political crisis, saying the government has pushed aside the Kashmir issue due to its wrong strategy. Addressing a meeting of central leadership at JI headquarters Mansoora on Wednesday, he warned the government against issuing provoking and arrogant statements about the protestors.JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JI Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch and other leadership attended the meeting held to review the political situation in the country. Siraj said it seemed the government was intentionally trying to put the Kashmir cause to back burner by creating a domestic political chaos. He said the eight million people of Indian held Kashmir were under siege for more than three months but Islamabad was reluctant to take bold step in support of them. He said there were speculations that the rulers had already made a compromise on Kashmir with India and now was only befooling the masses. He reminded the government that people of Pakistan would never allow any hidden deal on Kashmir which was a jugular vein of the country. Every Pakistani, he added, was standing by the struggle of the Kashmiris against Indian oppression. He criticized the government for relying on presidential ordinance for legislation, completely bypassing the parliament.