GUJRANWALA - Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rashid on Wednesday claimed that sit-in of Maulana Fazlur Rehman is going to end up in couple of days as all other opposition parties have said him goodbye.

“The prime minister is very keen to control the price hikes, all the ministers in Punjab have been given targets to take measures against hoardings and profiteering,” Mian Mehmoodur Rashid was talking to the media here at Gujranwala. The provincial minister said that Fazlur Rehman has paid a negative role against Kashmir issue and in this way he has proved himself as an enemy of the country’s interest.

“At a time when national and international media is speaking against Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir, Maulana’s sit in changed the whole atmosphere which caused a great loss to Kashmiri peoples struggle,” he claimed.

Earlier while presiding over a meeting with district administration, the minister said indiscriminate action should be initiated against hoarders and profiteers, stressing that the price control magistrates must ensure consumers rights, besides imposing fines on those involved in overcharging. Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar briefed the minister about district administration’s measures taken against price hike and told that district Gujranwala stands at the top throughout the Punjab in this regard. The minister for housing directed the price magistrates to increase their performance by controlling the price hikes in the markets and no one would be allowed to looting the citizens.

MERA GUJRANWALA

PROGRAMME LAUNCHED

Commissioner/Administrator Municipal Corporation Gujranwala Zulifqar Ahmed Ghumman has launched “ Mera Gujranwala” programme with a view to beautify selected city roads and turning them into “ Model Roads” by ensuring removal of encroachment, install streetlights and rehabilitate these roads for public convenience.

While chairing a meeting as administrator Municipal Corporation, the Commissioner vowed to bring visible and durable improvement and uplift at these model roads in the first phase.

He said that we must collectively and whole heartedly work for the uplift of this mega city and with a sense of its ownership each one of us in public and private capacity must fulfil responsibility and come forward to perform his official and individual obligations.

The Commissioner constituted a special committee with director development Ch Muhammad Asghar as its convener to carry out the challenging task of turning GT road from Chan da Qilla to Aziz Crossing, DC Road, Sialkot Road, Hafizabad Road, Naushera Road, DHQ hospital road and Dastgir Road as model roads