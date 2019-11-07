Share:

ISLAMABAD - Shah Khalid Khan won the men’s singles of the media category of the Yonex Pakistan International Series 2019, which was held here at Amir Khan Boxing Hall on Wednesday.

Neelum Arshad won the ladies singles title while Zahid Farooq Malik grabbed the seniors’ singles title. A total of 30 members of Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) took part in the one-day event. Shafiq Raja was the chief organizer while Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) Secretary Wajid Ali Chaudhry, Islamabad Badminton Association (IBA) President Pervez Butt, KP Badminton Association President Zafar Khan, IBA senior vice president Mujahid Khan, Pakistan Sports Board Women Cell Assistant Director Shazia Ejaz, PSB Employees Union President Ghulam Taqi Khan Bosan, RISJA Chairman Malik Shakeel Awan, President Mohsin Ali and others were also present on the occasion.

In the ladies singles final, Neelum Arshad thrashed Mariya Rajpoot 11-0, 11-0 in just 12 minutes. Earlier in the semifinals, Mariya beat Ambar 11-6, 11-7 and Neelum beat Rozina Ali 11-3, 11-4. In the seniors singles final, Zahid Farooq Malik beat Malik Shakeel Awan 11-5, 11-7. Earlier in the semifinals, Zahid Farooq beat Dr Hussain 11-7, 11-2 and Shakeel Awan beat Nasir Abbas Naqvi 11-7, 11-9. In men’s singles final, Shah Khalid Khan beat Ahsan Ali 15-5 and 15-6.

IBA President Pervez Butt distributed cash prizes among the winners and participants, while the trophies will be distributed on the final day of the event. Speaking on the occasion, Pervez said: “It is very important for sports journalists to involve in healthy sports activities as it will help them understand badminton and they can enhance their capacities as well.”

Sharing his views, RISJA Chairman Shakeel Awan thanked the PBF, RISJA President Mohsin Ali and chief organiser Shafiq Raja for arranging such a wonderful event for the community and hoped these events will continue in future as well. Mohsin Ali thanked the PBF, RISJA members and the PSB for their all-out support and promised that they will continue to play their positive role for the promotion of sports and highlight soft and sports loving image of the country.