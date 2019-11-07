Share:

A Pakistan-origin British national died of a heart attack during a flight while travelling to London from Sialkot Airport.

According to airport officials, a man, identified as Khalid Pervez was traveling to London from Sialkot Airport by a PIA flight PK/778 on Wednesday when he suffered a massive heart attack and died on the spot.

Later, the airport officials handed over the body to his grieving family.

Jehlum was the native city of the deceased.

Earlier in October, an 80-year-old man on a British Airways flight from London to Bangkok died of a heart attack.

AirNetLive reported that cabin crew on flight #BA9 performed CPR on the man for 40 minutes but he died an hour before the plane arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport in the Thai capital.

Poor diets and a cuisine heavy on fried foods and oil has made Pakistani nationals and Pakistani-origin foreigners prone to heart disease. According to medical research, this affects women more, who because of cultural traditions, are often forced to stay at home and do not receive enough exercise.