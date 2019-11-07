Share:

KARACHI - A seven-member delegation led by Member Sindh Assembly Sanjay Gangwani of Baba Guru Nanak’s Darbar Karachi called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House on Wednesday.

The delegation included Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Sikh Council Sardar Ramesh Singh Khalsa, Suresh Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Jawaharlal and Sukhdev.

While talking, Governor Sindh has said that minority communities in Pakistan have complete freedom to perform their religious rituals. He said that the present government has opened Kartarpur Corridor keeping in view the religious importance of Kartarpur for Sikh pilgrims. The governor assured all possible facilities to Sikh pilgrims.

Earlier, Ramesh Singh Khalsa informed Governor Sindh that entire Sikh community sees the move to open the Kartarpur transit. The delegation also lauded the establishment of the university in Nankana Sahib by the present government. Ramesh Sindh said that the issuance of stamps by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday is a valuable step. He further informed that three-day main gathering at Sindh level will commence in Karachi from November 10 on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak Devji’s 550th birthday.

In which thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across Sindh will attend the gathering. The delegation invited Governor Sindh to attend the closing ceremony as a special guest.