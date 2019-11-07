Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given approval to close two inquiries against former Foriegn Minister Hina Rubbani Khar and her father former MNA Ghulam Rubbani Khar and others and one investigation against ex-Chairman National Insurance Corporation Limited Ayaz Niazin due to lack of evidence.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javeed Iqbal chaired the meeting and authorized five inquiries against Ahmed Nawaz Chairman, Hameed Akbar Khan, former District Nazim Bhakkar, Amanat Ullah Khan, former member of provincial assembly/ former minister IRRIGATION department and others, Akhtar Hussain, Maqsood Ahmed, Ahsan Sarwar Butt and others, Messers Millat Tractor, Sikandar Mustafa Khan and others, officers and officials of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), officers/officials of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, messers United Energy Group Limited, Habibullah Khan (Qasim International container Terminal, Pvt), inquiries against the officers/officials of NTDC and others.

The EBM has also authorized conducting investigations against the officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The EBM authorized sending the inquiry against Sultan Gull and others to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as per law and referring another inquiry against the officers/officials of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, Islamabad and others to Establishment Division as per law.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman NAB said that corruption is the root cause of country’s all ills. The need of the hour is to eradicate the menace completely through a surgery and all resources are being utilised, he said.

He said the bureau has recovered and deposited Rs 71 billion in national exchequer after directly or indirectly recovering from corrupt elements in last 23 months.

The Chairman NAB said the Bureau has filed 105 mega corruption references from out of a total of 179 mega corruption cases. The conviction ratio of NAB is 70 percent.

NAB has taken 41 mega corruption cases to logical conclusion, whereas inquiries were continuing in 15 mega corruption cases, and 18 inquiries in mega corruption cases are continuing.

He said NAB has filed 610 corruption cases in last 23 months. He business community is the backbone of country’s economy in progress and development. President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries Daro Khan Achakzai had already appreciated bureau’s efforts of resolving business community’s efforts.