LAHORE - The Uthal Sector launched a tree plantation campaign as part of the “Clean & Green Pakistan” by planting a sapling in the Winder Sector on the national highway. Sector Commander Shah Asad said while planting a sapling in coordination with the forests department that the campaign had been launched on the directions of National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Inspector General AD Khowaja. The green and clean Lasbela campaign has been launched from Winder to Uthal. Asad said that 10,000 saplings will be planted from Winder to Uthal. He appreciated efforts of Forest Department Officer Maqbool Hassan Dashti who played a central role in making this campaign a success. He said 9,000 more saplings will be planted in nine days. He said that motorways police will look after these newly saplings.