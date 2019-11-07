Share:

KARACHI - The provincial health authorities on Wednesday claimed a decrease in dengue cases during the ongoing month as death toll from the mosquito-borne disease reached around 29 in the province. A report submitted to the commissioner Karachi from Dengue Control Programme manager Iqbal Memon said that October witnessed most dengue cases but it gradually started to decrease during the month of November. “Around 200 cases are reported daily during the month of November which is lower than reported cases of around 300 per day during October,” he said adding that 6337 cases were reported during October as compared to 1198 cases in six days of November. The commissioner directed the dengue control programme officials, district administration and other concerned authorities for playing their part in controlling the disease through taking cleanliness and other measures. He further directed the deputy commissioners to run awareness campaigns among masses for preventing the disease and also ensure cleanliness of places that could become a breeding spot for the mosquitos causing dengue specially clean water ponds. “Spray should be carried out in every part of the districts in order to ensure further