ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday conducted a live-fire demonstration at the military’s Sonmiani firing range in Balochistan.

According to officials, during the demonstration, the Air Force showcased its strength and capability.

On the occasion, President Arif Alvi said that the country’s armed forces are capable and ready to face all internal and external challenges. “Our forces have also demonstrated their resolve and capability against any aggression and the armed forces stood in complete synergy during the two-decade-long war on terrorism,” the president said.

The officials said that fighter aircraft, including the JF-17 and the F-7 PG, conducted strafing and bombing runs on mock targets during the demonstration, which was followed by manoeuvres by the force’s ground element.

The Special Services Wing of the PAF conducted a mock raid on an urban structure and also gave a live-fire demonstration.

Early warning aircraft, helicopters and fighter jets also took part in a flypast towards the end of the demonstration, said the officials.