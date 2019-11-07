Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan women’s baseball team has left for China to participate in the 2nd Asian Women’s Baseball Championship, which will be played from November 9 to 16 in Zhongshan, China.

According to Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhr Ali Shah, Pakistan women’s baseball team has departed for Zhongshan, China to participate in the 2nd Asian Women’s Baseball Championship, where besides Pakistan, the teams of hosts China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Philippines and India will be seen in action.

The teams are divided into two groups as Group A comprises Japan, China, India and Pakistan while Group B includes Taiwan, Korea, Hong and Philippines. Pakistan team will play its first match against China on Nov 9 while takes on Japan in the second match on the 10th and India in the third match on the 11th. After that, from Nov 13, consolation round and super round matches will be played.

Before leaving for China, the national women baseball team met with chief guest Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Vice Chairman Rao Zahid Qayyum. The PFB chief welcomed the guest and introduced the team and officials with the chief guest. Notable present on the occasion were team leader Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi, team manager Mrs Hummera Kamran, team coaches Tariq Nadeem and Ahsan Farid, president and founder of Global Sports Partners Steve De Vos and representative Josh Germany.

Pakistan team will be led by Minahil Ahmed while Aisha Kiran is the vice captain. The other players are Rabia Karim, Amna Javed, Najma Bibi, Bakhtawar Iqbal, Maria Nazir Cheema, Rahat Zainab, Roheed Akhtar, Zoya Sattar, Saman, Aqeela Zafar, Mehvish Ghulam, Sumba, Nida Akram, Hoorain Hafeez and Rabia Basri