LAHORE - The visiting Imam of Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and Director of Baitul Maqdis Sheikh Omar Fehmi Awazullah Al Kaswani praised the love and political support Pakistanis for the Palestinians. In recognition of their wholehearted support, Palestinians have long been grateful to Pakistanis and always prayed for the country’s prosperity and security, he said while addressing a reception in his honour at Data Darbar on Wednesday. Sheikh Omar Fehmi, who arrived in Lahore on a one-day visit on the invitation of charity Al Mustafa Welfare Trust on the last day of his four-day visit to Pakistan.tion, Sheikh Omar Fehmi said people of Palestine celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi with zeal and enthusiasm like Pakistanis.