LAHORE - The PIAF chairman Mian Nauman Kabir has asked the authorities to resolve the Reko Diq case. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), one of the five organizations of the World Bank Group, had announced a huge award of $5.97 billion against Pakistan in the Reko Diq case in July this year. Mian Nauman said that the Reko Diq mining issue was grossly mishandled from its very inception, from its gross administrative to bureaucratic mismanagement of letting it go to ICSID. He said thwat Pakistan, which has already been facing a financial crisis, was slapped with compensation penalty of around $6 billion.