ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed for a strict action against hoarders and profiteers through effective administrative steps in order to curtail hoarding and profiteering in the country.

Chairing a meeting on controlling the prices of essential items, the Prime Minister directed the provincial administrations to send daily and weekly analysis report on rise and fall of prices of essential items at urban and rural tehsils of each district to the Prime Minister Office in order to keep a check on the situation of prices. The Prime Minister further said that due to climate impact the availability of essential food commodities should be determined on proper time so that there is no shortage. The meeting decided that the government will provide farmers place at every tehsil where they could sell their commodities without any fee or expenditure.

The forum also took the decision to utilize the network of Utility Stores across the country in a better way to provide people the essential items on realistic and reasonable prices.

Imran Khan directed to make border management more effective to stop the smuggling of wheat, flour and fine flour. The meeting decided to take strict action against elements involved in smuggling and the officials abetting them.

The Prime Minister was informed of the reduction in prices of ghee after the decision of government to defer implementation of axel load. The Prime Minister said reduction in prices of ghee should be ensured to provide relief to the public after the deferment of axel load implementation.

Imran Khan directed to establish a special cell in Ministry of Food Security on immediate basis in order to make timely decisions on the basis of demand and supply estimates in future. It will also help institutionalize the demand and supply estimate system with respect to essential items used by people.

The Prime Minister also directed to utilize the technology to reduce difference in prices. He said it is state obligation to ensure availability of items of daily use to each citizen and all out steps be taken in this regard so that no citizen sleeps hungry.

Provincial Chief Ministers briefed the Prime Minister on availability of wheat in the provinces and its prices. It was apprised that availability of wheat in the provinces is satisfactory and there is no complaint of the commodity shortage in any part of the country.

The Chief Commissioner Islamabad briefed the meeting on app ‘Accurate Prices’ in order to provide information to the public on prices of various items.

The meeting decided to replicate the system implemented in the federal capital to large cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

RELIEF FOR MARCHERS

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Capital Development Authority chairman to assess relief measures to the protestors of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl who continued to sit under open skies even after rain lashed the capital.

“I have directed the CDA Chairman to immediately visit the dharna site to assess what relief and assistance can be provided to the dharna participants with the onset of rain and changing weather conditions,” he said in a tweet.

Rain hit the capital Tuesday night and continued intermittently the next day exposing the protestors to cold wave while their leader JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman remained inside the cozy container at the same venue.