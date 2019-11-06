Share:

ISLAMABAD-Shams Colony police is yet to arrest Asad Nawaz, also an orphan, of H-13 Dar ul Ehsaas and prime suspect in the murder of an orphan Ahmed who was found strangulated to death at the rooftop of the seminary in sector H-13 on Tuesday night.

According to SHO Shams Colony police station, Asjad Altaf, they were investigating the case and arrest of the suspect is top priority. He told The Nation that further clue in the case would reach the police after the medical report is received. Meanwhile, Pakistan Bait ul Mal has expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident happened on Tuesday at Dar ul Ehsaas H-13, Islamabad in which a 11-year-old state-sponsored orphan Ahamd, son of Majeed Ahmad, a resident of Sangar Colony, Rawalpindi was strangulated to death under mysterious circumstances. He was murdered sometime last night, according to the police.

An FIR has been registered under Section 302 against a suspect namely Asad Nawaz, aged 16 years, also an orphan of H-13 Dar ul Ehsaas who fled the orphanage after the crime. The police and the allied agencies are investigating the matter and have collected the preliminary evidence through forensic means.

Statements of the staff of the said orphanage were also collected by the investigators. CCTV footage of the last 24 hours and beyond has also been saved and confiscated which led the police close to conclusion shortly, according to the officials.

Autopsy of the deceased has been done at PIMS and report will be received on Friday. PBM MD Aon Abbas has constituted a 4-member inquiry committee under the supervision of Deputy Managing Director to fix the responsibility and submit report within three days.

The victim was residing in the hostel in H-13 along with other students of the seminary. Ahmed shared a room with ninth grade student, a 16-year-old boy.

When the victim did not return from the seminary along with his roommate, the hostel staff launched a search for him and found his body on the rooftop of the hostel. Marks of injuries were found on his head and face and his hands were also found tied, according to the police who added that a rock having a blood stain was also found near his body.

It is suspected that the killer hit the victim’s head and face with the stone, which claimed his life. A noose was also found around his neck. According to the police, the autopsy would determine the cause of his death.