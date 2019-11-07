Share:

LAHORE - Sindh’s opening batsman Saim Ayub scored 79 off 104 as Sindh U19 thrashed Balochistan U19 by 123 runs in the final of the National U19 One-Day Tournament 2019 at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

After opting to bat, Sindh scored 250 for nine in 50 overs. Saim, the left-handed batsman’s, innings included six fours and two sixes. He added 113- runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Taha, who scored 62 off 78 balls laced with eight fours and two sixes. For Balochistan, slow left-arm Mohammad Junaid took six wickets for 32.

In their run-chase, Balochistan were dismissed for 127 in 35.2 overs. Haseebullah top-scored with a 74-ball 56, he hit six fours and a six. For Sindh, Amir Ali was the most successful bowler with four wickets for 31 runs. Arish Ali Khan and Mohammad Taha took three and two wickets, respectively.

Saim Ayub was declared the player-of-the-final, while Mohammad Taha, who scored 62 in the final, was declared the player-of-the-tournament for his all-round performance which included 153 runs and 13 wickets.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

SINDH U19: 250-9, 50 overs (Saim Ayub 79, Mohammad Taha 62; Mohammad Junaid 6-32) vs BALOCHISTAN U19: 127 all-out, 35.2 overs (Haseebullah 56; Amir Ali 4-31, Arish Ali Khan 3-22).