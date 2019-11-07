Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has announced that schools will remain closed today (Thursday) due to extreme smog and presence of dangerous toxins in the air. In a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday, “Due to sudden increase in smog, all schools in Lahore will remain closed tomorrow. We are closely monitoring the #LahoreSmog situation. Administration is already on high alert and have tasked them to escalate actions against crop burning and other factors that contribute to smog.”

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his reservation over sudden increase in smog in Lahore and its surrounding areas. He said that Environment Department, administration and other concerned departments should remain alert and vigilant for dealing with smog. Effective awareness campaign should be launched for adopting preventive measures with regard to smog, he added. “Citizens are facing difficulties with sudden increase in smog. Concerned departments should take immediate steps in order to redress difficulties of citizens,” he directed. He further directed that Agriculture Department should enforce strict implementation on ban for burning residue of crops.