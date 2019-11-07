Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has urged the Swiss Parliamentarians to raise their voice against the worst human rights abuses being committed by the Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Speaker said that leaving the Kashmir issue unresolved would put the security and peace of the region at stake.

The Speaker said this while talking to Jean Rene Fournier, President of the State Council of Switzerland in Parliament House here yesterday.

Asad while apprising the delegation about the historic perspective of the Kashmir issue said that Kashmir was the unfinished agenda of the partition plan of India.

He further informed that forceful occupation of the valley and continuous denial of right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people had resulted in an indigenous freedom struggle.

The Speaker said that presently people in the occupied valley were subjected to worst kind of oppression and repression.

He asked the Swiss Parliamentarians to raise their voice against the oppression in IOK and for the resolution of the issue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Jean Rene Fournier said that his country strongly believes in human rights and civil liberties and would certainly raise their voice against the infringement of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that Switzerland strongly supports resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Resolutions and aspiration of people of the State of Kashmir.

He said that Switzerland also attaches importance to its relations with Pakistan and wants to further enhance them through interaction of Political leadership and business community.

He agreed that immense potential exists in Pakistan and that Swiss investors would certainly come and invest for mutual benefit of both the countries.

The Swiss delegation also called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi in Islamabad Wednesday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged regarding further promoting bilateral relations and relations between the people of both the countries.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that the relations between Switzerland and Pakistan have always remained friendly, for boosting bilateral trade people-to-people contacts are very essential.

Jean-Rene Fournier said that in the prevailing political situation the role of understanding and appeasement which you are playing is quite appreciable, as Chief Minister Punjab you have also rendered valuable services; your proposals for promoting contacts between the two countries are worth following.