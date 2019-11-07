Share:

SARGODHA - An accused, convicted of triple murderer, was hanged to death at district jail in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Jail sources informed that convict Amjed Ali had gunned down three persons including his step brother Mohammad Aslam outside of local mosque over land dispute in the remit of Bhera Police on April 5, 2005. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Gulshad Hassan Alvi awarded him death sentence on July 5, 2005.

Later the apex courts and President of Pakistan also rejected his appeals. District and Sessions Judge Sargodha Mushtaq Ahmed Tarar released the death warrants of convict Amjed Ali for November 6, 2019. Amjed Ali was executed in district Jail Sargodha in the presence of Magistrate and doctor and other officers of prison and his body was handed over to heirs.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.