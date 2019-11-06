Share:

ISLAMABAD-Two more Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Azadi March participants hailing from Balochistan died after torrential downpour hit the federal city on Wednesday.

Both persons were from Balochistan and likely died of cardiac arrest. As per details, the deceased were identified as Maulana Saifullah son of Habib-ullah from Khuzdar Baluchistan and Moulvi Akhtar Mohammad from district Noshkai.

Maulana Saifullah died early morning when he woke up and went for prayers in the Imam Nisai mosque situated near H-9 weekly bazaar where a number of Azadi March participants have camped.

Meanwhile, Moulvi Akhtar Muhammad died before early morning prayers on Wednesday.

Dead bodies of both deceased were sent to their areas in ambulances later.

A day earlier, a 55-year-old Abdul Kareem from Larkana also died of cardiac arrest. He was brought to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences where he was declared dead.

Updating on health condition of Azadi March participants, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Spokesperson Dr. Waseem Khwaja informed The Nation that till morning more than 150 patients suffering from flue and fever reached hospital for medical check-up.

He said that around 100 patients were treated and provided medical facility at their protesting site while some were brought to hospital also.

He said that majority of patients were suffering from flu and fever, while two suffered bone fracture.

He said that after the rain, number of patients from participants of Azadi March is likely to increase.

Dr. Waseem said that around 100 protestors suffering with seasonal diseases reached PIMS in last seven days, while the toll reached 150 only in one day after the rain.

Earlier, 30 patients were brought in emergency, and all were discharged after giving first aid treatment.

Until Tuesday, number of participants who visited hospital for medical examination returned to protesting venue after getting treatment. Three participants suffering from high temperature were admitted in hospital and later discharged.

Dr. Waseem said that as the temperature of the city is falling down, the participants spending nights under open sky are getting ill.

The government has imposed emergency in all public sector hospitals of the city due to Azadi March.