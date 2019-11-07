Share:

KANDHKOT - Ghotki police claimed to have foiled a bid of smuggling huge cache of foreign gutka and various tobaccos items from a truck besides arresting two smugglers from the precinct of Ubbaro here on late night.

Talking to newsmen in his press conference Ghotki police chief Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar told that they received information that some smugglers were trying to smuggle contraband foreign especially Indian gutka supari and tabacco items from the ubbaro truck, he said adding that after getting information a special team intercepted a truck at Sindh Punjab border near Ranger check-post and during search seized a huge quantity of gutka.

Replying a question he told that 387 gunny bags full of gutka and other narcotic items were recovered from the vehicle.

He further said that Mohammad Asif Tartar and Mohammad Arif Larr held and were booked under the relevant section. Sindh government imposed a complete ban on the sale and consumption of gutka with punishment of imprisonment of one to six years.