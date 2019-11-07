Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - The Gojra Saddr Police have registered on Wednesday a fraud case against a woman of Faisalabad.

The woman allegedly produced a fake nikkah nama and claimed that she was the widow of a deceased man of Gojra. The police said complainant Muhamad Sufian of Chak 357/JB stated that his father Muhammad Afzal had died few months ago but a woman accused Razia Bibi of Siddiqabad locality of Faisalabad reached his house and demanded share from his deceased father’s property with the claim that she was the widow of his father.

The complainant added that when her nikkhah nama was got verified from the union council concerned of Faisalabad it was found fake. The police have started investigation into the case.

EPD directs

brick-kiln to

remain closed

The Environment Protection Department (EPD) have informed bricks kiln owners of the district that they will have to close their kilns from Nov 15 for a period till when the smog situation become better.

An EPD inspector Muhammad Irfan Khetran said here on Wednesday that there were 180 kilns in the district and so far only five of them have adopted Zig-Zag technology so these five kilns will be allowed to continue and the rest 175 kilns will abide by the directives of the EPD.