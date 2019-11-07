Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top world powers - the United States, China and Russia - have hoped that the Kartarpur corridor between Pakistan and India will help ease the Pak-India tension that has endangered the regional peace.

Senior government officials told The Nation yesterday that the US, China and Russia had supported Pakistan’s gesture to open the Kartarpur corridor for the Sikh community.

“They all believe it will help defuse the (Pak-India) tension and gradually revive the dialogue process,” said one official, citing the regular government-level contacts.

Another official said that the three powers had urged Pakistan to persist with the positivity to move forward. “They have acknowledged our efforts so far to maintain peace (in the region). Apart from these powers, we have received messages from around the world. They (the whole world) have supported our struggle for peace,”he added.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will open the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor to India on November 9. The proposed corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India.

The move will allow visa-free movement of Indian Sikh devotees, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Pakistan built the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district up to the border was constructed by India.

In a Facebook post, PM Khan said: “Pakistan is all set to open its doors for Sikhs from all across the globe, as the construction work on Kartarpur project enters final stages and will be open to public on November 9, 2019.”

His statement cleared the air on whether the corridor will be open on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev next on November 12. The world’s largest gurdwara will be visited by Sikhs from across India and other parts of the World. This will become a major religious hub for the Sikh community, and will boost the local economy, result in earning foreign exchange for the country creating jobs in different sectors including travel and hospitality,” Imran Khan said.

Yesterday, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan’s missions will continue to extend maximal visa assistance to Sikh pilgrims to facilitate their spiritual journey.

The secretary said Pakistan gave equal importance to all its citizens irrespective of their religious beliefs. He said Pakistan wanted peace in the region and had been giving positive gestures despite India’s defiance.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said former Indian PM Manmohan Singh has accepted his invitation to attend the Kartarpur corridor inauguration ceremony as “a common man.”

Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on October 3 had said Singh had agreed to join the first all-party “jatha” (delegation) to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara to join the mega event after the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

This week, Pakistan launched a special song ahead of the inauguration of the corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur. The official song was released by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan. The song comes days ahead of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.