ISLAMABAD-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum has been elected as first president of COMSTECH Inter-Islamic Network on Virtual Universities (CINVU), a statement said on Wednesday.

The CINVU is a forum of 57 Islamic countries. It was established in 2011 as an autonomous, non-political, non-profit organisation with an international approach, working with the support of COMSTECH.

The aim of CINVU is to support programmes aiming at developing educational and research networks based on information and communication technologies among the member countries of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation.

Besides, it has been mandated to develop educational/academic research and technological collaborations to strengthen the mutual partnership and inter-activity among virtual universities of Islamic World.

The election of the president took place at the second General Assembly of CINVU held in Tehran, with eight executive board members.