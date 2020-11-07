Share:

LAHORE - Around 1,756 laptops have been provided to the district & sessions judges of all 36 districts of Punjab which would be distributed among judges of civil and sessions courts. According to the data released by the Directorate of District Judiciary, laptops have been provided for 1,102 judges of civil courts and 654 judges of sessions courts.

As many as 338 laptops have been given for 189 civil and 149 sessions courts’ judges in Lahore, 30 for civil and sessions judges of Attock, 32 of Bahawalnagar, 46 of Bahawalpur, 80 of Gujranwala, 43 of Rahim Yar Khan, 135 civil and sessions courts of Rawalpindi and 45 for civil courts and 29 session courts of Multan.

Necessary instructions have also been issued by the Directorate of District Judiciary to the district and sessions judges concerned regarding distribution of laptops among judges of civil and sessions courts across the province.

The initiative has been taken on the special directive of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan. The chief justice observed that provision of laptops to judges of the district judiciary would promote digitalization in the district judiciary of Punjab and will help in providing speedy and quality justice.