FAISALABAD - One hundred beds with oxygen facility have been allocated for COVID-19 patients in Allied Hospital, according to Medical Superintendent Dr Khurram Altaf here on Friday.

He said that six wards of the hospital had been allocated for COVID-19 patients during the first wave of coronavirus. Later, those were closed after the situation improved.

He said the hospital administration had made elaborate arrangements to cope with the second wave of pandemic. In this connection, 100 beds including 22 beds of Isolation ward and 78 of the intensive care unit (ICU) and emergency wards equipped with oxygen facility, had been allocated , he said and added that they would allocate more beds if need arose.

Five govt institututions closed down as corona cases begin to rise

District administration has closed five government educational institutions after reports of positive coronavirus cases here on Friday.

According to the notification issued here, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed officers concerned to ensure screening of teachers and students of the affected institutions. The institutions including Shadaab Special Education Institute Madni Chowk, Government High School Hamidpur Kanora, Government Girls High School Muhallah Dogran, Government Girls High School Kabootar Mandi and MA Jinnah High School have been closed. The district administration has also sought approval from ministry of interior to impose smart lockdown in the affected areas.

UAF VC stresses research to enhance per acre yield

The problem-solving research on the issues of farming community can help increase per acre yield and alleviate poverty, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UA) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan. He was addressing assistant professors of the UAF at Iqbal auditorium, here on Friday.

He showed his concern over the decreasing portfolio of the research. He urged them to come up with out-of-the-box solutions keeping the problems of the farming community, industry and general public in view. He said that the UAF, being the mother of all agricultural educational and research institutions, should take the lead for the uplift of our agricultural productivity. He said that the UAF would observe the world science day to promote research culture for the benefit of humanity.

He added that a close liaison between the farmers and researchers would pave the way to combat the agricultural challenges.

He said that the UAF had restored 450 acre of the land whereas precision agriculture would be carried out to showcase it before the farming community.

He said that the UAF was making the system flexible to attain the international funding and improve the educational quality at par with world standards.

He said that the UAF would enhance its outreach activities to enlighten the farming community with the modern agricultural trends and practices at their doorstep.