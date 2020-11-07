Share:

FAISALABAD - The district health authority sealed two medical stores, while challaned three for violating Drug Act 1976. A spokesperson of health department said that health department teams conducted surprise raids on medical stores in various areas of the city and found two stores involved in selling medicine without license and warranty. The team sealed Kazmi medical store and Khushi medical store in the area of Madina Town. Another team challaned three medical stores including- Faizan medical store, Friends medical store and Noor medical store over selling expired medicine in the area of Iqbal Town.