Share:

KARACHI - At least 216 students and teachers tested positive for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours in Karachi’s district East on Friday. According to the details, a Sindh health department team conducted random Covid-19 testing of students and teachers in the district.

The team had taken samples of 9,158 students and teachers of various government schools. 216 out of 9,158 tests came back positive, confirmed the district health office.

He maintained 8,939 students and teachers tested negative for the versus, adding that the results of 363 tests were yet to be received.

Earlier on November 5, Sindh had reported 556 new cases of the coronavirus in past 24 hours, the highest daily jump in infections since July.

In his statement, Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that the provincial case tally stood at 148,343, after confirmation of 556 new cases. The province had recorded 17 deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 2,664.

The CM Sindh had said a total of 11,530 tests were carried out during the last 24 hours. Overall the province had conducted 1,693,488 tests.

As many as 139,866 people had recovered their health, while 5,813 people were under treatment in Sindh currently, he had added.