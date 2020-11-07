Share:

HAFIZABAD - All arrangements have been made to accord Prime Minster Imran Khan a warm welcome when he visits Hafizabad on Saturday (Nov 7) to address a public meeting at the Hanif Muhammad Stadium. MNA Shaukat Ali Bhatti said here on Friday that different local organisations, PTI workers and traders had displayed banners, posters and PM’s portraits to welcome him in the city. Besides announcing different development projects, the PM would lay foundation stone of Hafizabad University and announce establishment of state-of-the-art 400-bed hospital in the city, disclosed MNA Shaukat Bhatti. He appealed to teachers, students, Tiger Force and general public to attend the public meeting. MPAs, MNAs and ticket holders of the PTI, along with their supporters belonging to adjoining districts, would also attend the public meeting. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is also scheduled to attend the public meeting. Four helipads have been made near the stadium and CCTV cameras installed for security and strict monitoring.