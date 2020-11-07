Share:

KHAR - A jirga on Friday demanded reopening of the Pak-Afghan border at Nawa Pas in Bajaur tribal district.

Nawa Pas border crossing is linked to Kunar province of Afghanistan and is considered a trade hub. Elders and politicians from Nawagai subdivision attended the Jirga, organised by Awami National Party. Speakers on the occasion demanded opening of the border route within two months, otherwise they would hold a protest march on the route.

They also demanded staff for schools in the area.

They said authorities have ignored Nawagai area and they should launch development works there. They also demanded the authorities to operationalise Nawagai Police Station.