KARACHI - Two people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed while three others got wounded in a cylinder blast in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area on Friday. According to rescue officials, the cylinder carried by a balloon vendor on a bike-rickshaw exploded in Junejo Town. Consequently, the man and the minor boy died while three others sustained injuries. The injured include two minor girls. Those killed and injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. There was no immediate word as to the identities of the victims of the cylinder blast. On October 21, a massive blast in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area had resulted in the death of five people and injuries to more than a dozen. The incident took place in a building near Abul Hassan Asfahani road Gulshan Iqbal, leaving a portion of the four-storey building collapse. Loud blast rocked the area in the morning and impact of the explosion shattered windowpanes of the nearby buildings, according to witnesses. Two floors and two shops in a portion of the building have demolished.