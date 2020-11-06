Share:

LAHORE -Central Punjab’s off-spinner Arham Nawab took seven wickets to keep Southern Punjab in check on the second day of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Friday. Resuming their first innings on 315-6 in 80 overs, Central Punjab managed to score 334-6 in 83 overs. In reply, Southern Punjab had a decent start with openers Aun Shehzad (29) and Uzair Mumtaz (30) contributing a 59-run partnership for the first wicket, before Arham did the damage ripping Southern Punjab’s top and middle order. At stumps, Southern Punjab were 254-8 in 78 overs. M Ammar remained unbeaten on 87 from 152 balls, hitting six fours and a six. He knitted an unbeaten 109-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Tahir Hussain (48*). Title defenders Sindh were in a comfortable position to win their first three-day match of the season as 12 wickets fell on the second day’s play. As many as 12 wickets fell on the second day as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were leading by 100 runs with four second innings wickets in hand, when stumps were drawn. SCORES IN BRIEF: CENTRAL PUNJAB 334-6, 83 overs (M Waqas 131*, M Huraira 98; Awais Abbas 2-51, M Shehzad 2-88) vs Southern Punjab 254-8, 78 overs (M Ammar 87*, Tahir Hussain 48*; Arham Nawab 7-59). BALOCHISTAN 161 all out, 57.3 overs (M Ibrahim Snr 50; Aaliyan Mehmood 4-71, Asim Ali 3-24, Adeel Meo 3-27) AND 140-6, 54 overs (M Ibrahim Sr 91*; Adeel Meo 3-9, Asim Ali 2-37) vs SINDH 290 all out, 68.5 overs (Adeel Meo 84, Ghazi Ghouri 76; M Ibrahim Sr 3-30, Kabir Raj 2-59, Wajid Ali 2-65). KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA 113 all out, 33.4 overs (Nasir Faraz 58; Mubasir Khan 3-18, Adil Naz 3-19, Zaman Khan 2-40) AND 165-6, 56 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 80; Adil Naz 2-23, Mubasir Khan 2-37) vs NORTHERN 178 all out, 56.4 overs (Mubasir Khan 68; Izhar Ahmed 3-20, Zeeshan Ahmed 3-75, Ahmed Khan 2-30).